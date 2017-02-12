La La Land trionfa ai BAFTA

La La Land piace anche ai britannici e trionfa ai BAFTA Awards – gli Oscar del Regno Unito – con cinque statuette: miglior film, regia, attrice, fotografia, musica. Riconoscimenti anche per Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) e Viola Davis (Barriere). Il premio al miglior film britannico è andato a Io, Daniel Blake di Ken Loach, già palma d’oro all’ultimo Festival di Cannes, mentre con un anno di ritardo è stato premiato come miglior film non in lingua inglese l’ungherese Il figlio di Saul. Tra i documentari l’ha spuntata il militante The 13th di Ava Duvernay.

Per il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle si tratta dell’ennesima affermazione dell’anno, in attesa della probabilissima consacrazione nella notte degli Oscar del prossimo 26 febbraio.

L’elenco completo dei premi: