La La Land trionfa ai BAFTA
La La Land piace anche ai britannici e trionfa ai BAFTA Awards – gli Oscar del Regno Unito – con cinque statuette: miglior film, regia, attrice, fotografia, musica. Riconoscimenti anche per Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) e Viola Davis (Barriere). Il premio al miglior film britannico è andato a Io, Daniel Blake di Ken Loach, già palma d’oro all’ultimo Festival di Cannes, mentre con un anno di ritardo è stato premiato come miglior film non in lingua inglese l’ungherese Il figlio di Saul. Tra i documentari l’ha spuntata il militante The 13th di Ava Duvernay.
Per il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle si tratta dell’ennesima affermazione dell’anno, in attesa della probabilissima consacrazione nella notte degli Oscar del prossimo 26 febbraio.
L’elenco completo dei premi:
- Best Film: La La Land – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
- Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Best Actor: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Best Actress: Emma Stone – La La Land
- Supporting Actor: Dev Patel – Lion
- Supporting Actress: Viola Davis – Fences
- Cinematography: La La Land – Linus Sandgren
- Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
- Adapted Screenplay: Lion – Luke Davies
- Outstanding British debut: Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
- Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul – László Nemes
- Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight
- Documentary: 13TH – Ava DuVernay
- Special Visual Effects: The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
- Production Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
- Editing: Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
- Sound: Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
- Costume Design: Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
- Original Music: La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
- Make-Up & Hair: Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
- British Short Film: Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
- British Short Animation: A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
- Best British Film: I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
- EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland