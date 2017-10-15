Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – La nuova serie dall’autore di Blade Runner

Forte dell’uscita di Blade Runner 2049 che nonostante stia stentando negli incassi ha sancito il ‘ritorno’ al successo di Philip K. Dick, scrittore di culto che ha introdotto il cyberpunk e sviluppato l’avantpop negli anni 80, il canale inglese Channel 4 in collaborazione con Amazon Prime e Sony Pictures Television ha dato vita a Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, serie antologica sulla falsariga di Black Mirror.

Gli episodi sono 10 ed autoconclusivi, ed ognuno di essi è ispirato ai racconti di Philip K. Dick, vantando un cast di tutto rispetto; Bryan Cranston (anche produttore esecutivo), Steve Buscemi, Terrence Howard, Vera Farmiga, Timothy Spall, Benedict Wong, Richard Madden, Anna Paquin ed altri. Ognuno dei 10 episodi autonomi sarà ambientato in un mondo diverso e unico, a volte in un futuro remoto ed altre in un tempo molto più vicino al nostro. L’importanza del significato dell’umanità sarà alla base di ogni riflessione.

Di seguito alcune reazioni della stampa internazionale:

“The writers of the drama series’ 10 episodes were given carte blanche to invent as they pleased. So unless you read the source material first, you’re never quite sure if you’re watching Dick’s retro-predictions, or something else entirely.” – The Telegraph

“This is the world of Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker (Channel 4, Sunday), the first of 10 parables based on Philip K Dick stories on the channel that has become the home of the dystopian future. Craftily and artfully adapted by Matthew Graham, The Hood Maker asks questions not just about state surveillance, prejudice, civil liberties and human rights, but also about technology, power and knowledge, trust, democracy, even evolution. It’s a bleak, suffocating vision that left me not only worried, but craving light and air, simplicity, nature and the past.” – The Guardian