Berlinale2017 – Il programma della sezione Forum

Con 43 film, di cui 29 in prima mondiale e altri 10 in prima internazionale, è stato annunciato oggi il programma della sezione Forum della prossima Berlinale (9-19 febbraio).

Ecco i titoli in selezione:



2+2=22 [The Alphabet] di Heinz Emigholz, Germany

Adiós entusiasmo (So Long Enthusiasm) di Vladimir Durán, Argentina / Colombia

At Elske Pia (Loving Pia) by Daniel Joseph Borgmann, Denmark

Aus einem Jahr der Nichtereignisse (From a Year of Non-Events) by Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke, Germany

Autumn, Autumn by Jang Woo-jin, Republic of Korea

Barrage by Laura Schroeder, Luxembourg / Belgium / France

Bickels [Socialism] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany / Israel

Casa Roshell by Camila José Donoso, Mexico / Chile

Casting by Nicolas Wackerbarth, Germany

Chemi bednieri ojakhi (My Happy Family) by Nana & Simon, Germany / Georgia/France

Cuatreros (Rustlers) by Albertina Carri, Argentina

Dayveon by Amman Abbasi, USA

Dieste [Uruguay] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany

Drôles d’oiseaux (Strange Birds) by Elise Girard, France

For Ahkeem by Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest, USA

Golden Exits by Alex Ross Perry, USA

Jassad gharib (Foreign Body) by Raja Amari, Tunisia / France

Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) by Haobam Paban Kumar, India

Maman Colonelle (Mama Colonel) by Dieudo Hamadi, Democratic Republic of Congo / France

El mar la mar by J.P. Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta, USA

El mar nos mira de lejos (The Sea Stares at Us from Afar) by Manuel Muñoz Rivas, Spain / The Netherlands

Menashe by Joshua Z Weinstein, USA / Israel

Mittsu no hikari (Three Lights) by Kohki Yoshida, Japan

Mon rot fai (Railway Sleepers) by Sompot Chidgasornpongse, Thailand

Motherland (Bayang Ina Mo) by Ramona S. Diaz, USA / The Philippines

Motza el hayam (Low Tide) by Daniel Mann, Israel / France

Mzis qalaqi (City of the Sun) by Rati Oneli, Georgia / USA / The Netherlands / Qatar / USA

Newton by Amit V Masurkar, India

Occidental by Neïl Beloufa, France

Qiu (Inmates) by Ma Li, People’s Republic of China

Rifle by Davi Pretto, Brazil / Germany

Río Verde. El tiempo de los Yakurunas (Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas) by Alvaro Sarmiento, Diego Sarmiento, Peru

Shu’our akbar min el hob (A Feeling Greater than Love) by Mary Jirmanus Saba, Lebanon

somniloquies by Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France / USA

Spell Reel by Filipa César, Germany / Portugal / France / Guinea-Bissau

Streetscapes [Dialogue] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany

Tamaroz (Simulation) by Abed Abest, Iran

El teatro de la desaparición (The Theatre of Disappearance) by Adrián Villar Rojas, Argentina

Tiere (Animals) by Greg Zglinski, Switzerland / Austria / Poland

Tigmi n Igren (House in the Fields) by Tala Hadid, Morocco / Qatar

Tinselwood by Marie Voignier, France

Werewolf by Ashley McKenzie, Canada

Yozora ha itsu demo saikou mitsudo no aoiro da (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue) by Yuya Ishii, Japan