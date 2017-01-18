#Berlinale2017 – Il programma della sezione Forum
Con 43 film, di cui 29 in prima mondiale e altri 10 in prima internazionale, è stato annunciato oggi il programma della sezione Forum della prossima Berlinale (9-19 febbraio).
Ecco i titoli in selezione:
2+2=22 [The Alphabet] di Heinz Emigholz, Germany
Adiós entusiasmo (So Long Enthusiasm) di Vladimir Durán, Argentina / Colombia
At Elske Pia (Loving Pia) by Daniel Joseph Borgmann, Denmark
Aus einem Jahr der Nichtereignisse (From a Year of Non-Events) by Ann Carolin Renninger, René Frölke, Germany
Autumn, Autumn by Jang Woo-jin, Republic of Korea
Barrage by Laura Schroeder, Luxembourg / Belgium / France
Bickels [Socialism] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany / Israel
Casa Roshell by Camila José Donoso, Mexico / Chile
Casting by Nicolas Wackerbarth, Germany
Chemi bednieri ojakhi (My Happy Family) by Nana & Simon, Germany / Georgia/France
Cuatreros (Rustlers) by Albertina Carri, Argentina
Dayveon by Amman Abbasi, USA
Dieste [Uruguay] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany
Drôles d’oiseaux (Strange Birds) by Elise Girard, France
For Ahkeem by Jeremy Levine, Landon Van Soest, USA
Golden Exits by Alex Ross Perry, USA
Jassad gharib (Foreign Body) by Raja Amari, Tunisia / France
Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake) by Haobam Paban Kumar, India
Maman Colonelle (Mama Colonel) by Dieudo Hamadi, Democratic Republic of Congo / France
El mar la mar by J.P. Sniadecki, Joshua Bonnetta, USA
El mar nos mira de lejos (The Sea Stares at Us from Afar) by Manuel Muñoz Rivas, Spain / The Netherlands
Menashe by Joshua Z Weinstein, USA / Israel
Mittsu no hikari (Three Lights) by Kohki Yoshida, Japan
Mon rot fai (Railway Sleepers) by Sompot Chidgasornpongse, Thailand
Motherland (Bayang Ina Mo) by Ramona S. Diaz, USA / The Philippines
Motza el hayam (Low Tide) by Daniel Mann, Israel / France
Mzis qalaqi (City of the Sun) by Rati Oneli, Georgia / USA / The Netherlands / Qatar / USA
Newton by Amit V Masurkar, India
Occidental by Neïl Beloufa, France
Qiu (Inmates) by Ma Li, People’s Republic of China
Rifle by Davi Pretto, Brazil / Germany
Río Verde. El tiempo de los Yakurunas (Green River. The Time of the Yakurunas) by Alvaro Sarmiento, Diego Sarmiento, Peru
Shu’our akbar min el hob (A Feeling Greater than Love) by Mary Jirmanus Saba, Lebanon
somniloquies by Verena Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France / USA
Spell Reel by Filipa César, Germany / Portugal / France / Guinea-Bissau
Streetscapes [Dialogue] by Heinz Emigholz, Germany
Tamaroz (Simulation) by Abed Abest, Iran
El teatro de la desaparición (The Theatre of Disappearance) by Adrián Villar Rojas, Argentina
Tiere (Animals) by Greg Zglinski, Switzerland / Austria / Poland
Tigmi n Igren (House in the Fields) by Tala Hadid, Morocco / Qatar
Tinselwood by Marie Voignier, France
Werewolf by Ashley McKenzie, Canada
Yozora ha itsu demo saikou mitsudo no aoiro da (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue) by Yuya Ishii, Japan
